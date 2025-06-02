Haris hits maiden hundred as Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh

Mohammad Haris hit his maiden century as Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty 20 international (T20I) to sweep the series in emphatic fashion at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Bangladesh put on a respectable 196-6 after being sent to bat first but Haris made a mockery with the visiting bowlers to smash 46 ball-107 not out, leading the side to victory with 14 balls to spare.

Bangladesh hinted at making it hard-fought for Pakistan, when Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Shahidzada Farhan (1) in the first over after the batters put up a decent show for the first time in the series.