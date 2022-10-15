Cold weather a worry for Sri Lanka, Namibia at World Cup

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus expressed concern Saturday about the cold weather in Australia, but insisted the African nation could set the Twenty20 World Cup on fire by upsetting Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

Temperatures at Geelong, where the global showpiece starts on Sunday, have been hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) and plunging to as low as four in the evening.

That is nippy for a Namibian side more used to balmy weather at home this time of year, and Erasmus admitted it was a shock to the system.

"It's a lot more chilly than we thought, but we have to embrace it," he said in Melbourne.

"It's been difficult most days, obviously, but it is the same for everybody. There's nothing you can do about it, you just have to do what you can."