Bangladesh to bat first, Zakir debuts

Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in his first match as the captain in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and opted to bat first against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
This will be Bangladesh and New Zealand’s final international match before the ICC World Cup in India, starting on 5 October.
New Zealand are leading the series 1-0. Bangladesh need a victory in the 3rd ODI to avoid suffering their first ODI series defeat at home against the Kiwis in 15 years.
Bangladesh have made four changes in their playing XI. Shanto is returning to XI as captain, th experienced Mushfiqur Rahim returns and so does pacer Shoriful Islam.
Top-order batter Zakir Hasan will be making his ODI debut today.
They are replacing Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar in the XI.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxtrot, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult