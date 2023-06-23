Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran hit centuries to propel the West Indies to a convincing 101-run win over Nepal at the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Thursday.

Hope scored 132 while Pooran made a brisk 115 as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to help the two-time champions post 339-7 after a bad start to the innings.

Kyle Mayers fell for just one and Johnson Charles was out for nought as the West Indies slumped to 9-2. Opener Brandon King made 32 before he was bowled by leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

“We were put on the back foot there,” said Hope.

“The key was absorbing as much pressure as possible and then find a way to transfer that pressure in the back end.

“Pooran made it a lot easier for me. The aim was to take it as deep as possible give us the best chance towards the end.”