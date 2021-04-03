Babar century helps Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball

A century by Babar Azam set up a three-wicket, last-ball win for Pakistan in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The Pakistan captain hit a stroke-filled 103 off 104 balls and shared a second-wicket partnership of 177 with Imam-ul-Haq, who made 70.

But Babar’s dismissal started a collapse in which fast bowler Anrich Nortje took four wickets in four overs.

From 186 for one, with more than 18 overs in hand to reach a target of 274, Pakistan slumped to 203 for five before Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan steadied the innings again in a sixth-wicket stand of 53.

But both were dismissed before Faheem Ashraf hit the winning run off Andile Phehlukwayo off the last ball.