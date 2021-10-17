Cricket

Bangabandhu 23rd NCL begins Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk
The eight-team Bangabandhu 23rd National Cricket League (NCL) is set to begin on Sunday at four venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

The four four-day matches will be held in the first two rounds in the four venues – the first round from 17-20 October and the 2nd round from 24-27 October.

In the first round, Dhaka Division will play Sylhet Division at the Academy ground of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Khulna Division will meet Rangpur Division at SICS, Chattagram Division will face Rajshahi Division at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while Dhaka Metro will encounter Barishal Division at the Academy ground of SICS in Cox’s Bazar.

In the 2nd round, Dhaka will meet Rangpur at SICS in Sylhet, Khulna will face Sylhet at SICS Academy ground in Sylhet, Chattogram will play Barishal at ZACS in Chattogram while Dhaka Metro will encounter Rajshahi at SICS Academy ground in Sylhet.

