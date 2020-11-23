Bangabandhu T20 Cup begins Tuesday

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is all set to start Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Beximco Dhaka will face off with Minister Group Rajshahi and Fortune Barishal will vie with Gemcon Khulna in the opening day.

The first match will take place at 1:30pm, and the second game will be played at 6:30. All 24 matches of this event will be played at the same venue.

Due to COVID-19 restriction, there will be no spectator in the gallery. However, all the matches will be telecast live by T-Sports, a sports channel.

Starting from 24 November, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will end on 18 December. After the league stage of 20 matches, the top fourth and third team will face each other in the eliminator match, and the winner will march to the second qualifier.


The top two teams in the league phase will take on each other in the qualifier one. The winner of this game will book a place in the final, and the loser will take on the winner of the eliminator game in the second qualifier, and winner of the second Qualifier will advance to the final.

