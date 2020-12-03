Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Khulna hope to rope in Mashrafe

Gemcon Khulna expressed their interest to rope in former ODI national team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for the remaining part of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, team manager Nafis Iqbal said Thursday.
Mashrafe played his last competitive game in March this year. He, like many other cricketers, was out of action since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mashrafe was also absent when many cricketers joined the individual training programme and took part in the President’s Cup, a 50-over competition.
Citing concern over fitness, Mashrafe had opted to stay out of the players draft for Bangabandhu T20 Cup as well. But he has started training recently, reports UNB.
“We saw Mashrafe started training. So, we’ve shown our interest to rope him in. I think Mashrafe is the kind of player who is expected by every team. But everything depends on his personal call, and at the same time, we’ve to take the decision of the board as well,” Nafis told the media.
It’s still not clear whether any other team of Bangabandhu T20 Cup has showed interest for the same. As per the by-laws of this event, any team can rope in any player who is not listed in the players draft.
“Since Mashrafe wasn’t listed in the draft, any team can take him in their squad. Every team has the same right. But it depends on Mashrafe’s call and the combination of the teams. We just showed our interest. Now the matter depends on Mashrafe and the board,” Nafis added.
On paper, Khulna is the strongest team in the competition as they have all-rounders like Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan.
The team have played four games in the event so far and their success rate is only 50 per cent. Both Mahmudullah and Shakib are yet to come up with the performance expected to them. Khulna will take on Fortune Barishal in the next game on 4 December.