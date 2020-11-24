Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Mahedi leads Rajshahi in last-ball win over Dhaka

Red-hot Mahedi Hasan of Minister Group Rajshahi stunned Beximco Dhaka with his all-round performance in the opening game of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, handing his team a win by two runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite hitting three sixes in the 19th over, Muktar Ali could manage to take six only runs when nine runs was required to win from the last over bowled by Mahedi Hasan. As a result, Mushfiqur Rahim-led Dhaka suffered a two-run defeat in the tournament opener, reports UNB.

Dhaka needed to score 36 runs in the last three overs to reach a target of 170 runs in 20 overs. In the 18th over, bowled by Ebadat Hossain, Dhaka managed only six runs. But they made a good comeback in the 19th over, bowled by Farhad Reza, scoring 21 runs riding on the three sixes by Muktar.