Mushfiqur seeks apology publicly for unexpected behaviour

Bangladesh former captain and the skipper of Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim, has sought public apology for his unexpected behaviour with one of his teammates, reports news agency UNB.

During the 17th over of the Eliminator game of the event against Fortune Barishal, Mushfiqur threatened Nasum Ahmed to throw the ball.

The wicketkeeper-batsman thought he would have missed the catch as Nasum also came close to take the catch.

Mushfqiur failed to show an appropriate sporting gesture to Nasum during the incident. This has prompted widespread criticism of Mushfiqur. Many brought the mistakes to the fore, what Mushfiqur has made throughout the year.