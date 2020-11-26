Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Rajshahi beat Khulna by 6 wickets

Riding on the fifty of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Minister Group Rajshahi continued their winning streak in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. In their second game of the event, Rajshahi beat Gemcon Khulna by six wickets on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.



Khulna won the toss and opted to bat first, but failed to set a challenging total on the board. Riding on the highest individual score of 41 by Ariful Haque, they posted 146 for six in 20 overs.



In reply, Najmul hit 55 off 34 balls with six fours and three sixes and set up a solid foundation for Khulna. Anisul Islam Emon, who had impressed earlier hitting five boundaries and one six, failed to replicate his performance and posted only two this time. He fell prey to Al Amin Hossain as the first wicket to fall while chasing a moderate total.









