Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win

Gazi Group Chattogram beat Fortune Barishal by seven wickets in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium riding on an impressive batting performance by Soumya Sarkar.

Soumya hit 62 off 37 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes to guide Chattogram to their sixth win in seven matches, reports UNB.

Barishal’s playoff berth hinged on the game but the Tamim Iqbal-led side failed to capitalise the chance. They now have to win their last game of the league phase against Beximco Dhaka, and wait for Chattogram if they can beat Minister Group Rajshahi in their last game.

In Thursday’s game, Chattgoram won the toss and sent Barishal to bat first. They made a blazing start adding 87 runs in the first wicket stand. Saif Hassan was the first wicket to fall posting 46 off 33 balls with six fours and to sixes.

After Saif’s dismissal, Tamim was at the crease but failed to put up an impressive performance for his side, despite having two chances. He fell prey to Mosaddek Hossain scoring 43 runs.

The other batsmen of Barishal failed to capitalise a good start, and they ended up at 149 for six in 20 overs.

For Chattogram, Sanjit Saha, Mosaddek and Ziaur Rahman took two wickets each.

In reply, Shykat Ali and Soumya added 79 runs in the opening partnership. Shykat was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at 39 while Soumya was firm at the other end of the wicket.

They ended up on 153 runs for three wickets in 18.4 overs and won the game by seven wickets.

For Barishal, Sumon Khan took two wickets and Mehidy bagged one wicket.

