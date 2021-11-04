Cricket

Bangladesh asked to bowl against Australia, Mustafizur recalled

Staff Correspondent
default-image

Australia captain Aron Finch won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bowl in their Super 12 match of T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Bangladesh fielded Mustafizur Rahman replacing Nasum Ahmed while Australia recalled Mitchell Marsh for Ashton Agar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Madmudullah said "We need to put a decent total on the board. It's been tough in this tournament, we haven't played to potential. We need to play for pride and prove ourselves."

Aaron Finch said, "It looks like a really good wicket. We've had a few days to relax and regroup."

Advertisement

Teams

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement