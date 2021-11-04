Bangladesh asked to bowl against Australia, Mustafizur recalled

Madmudullah said "We need to put a decent total on the board. It's been tough in this tournament, we haven't played to potential. We need to play for pride and prove ourselves."
Aaron Finch said, "It looks like a really good wicket. We've had a few days to relax and regroup."
Teams
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam