Liton, Nasum star as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs

Off-spinner Nasum Ahmed ripped through Afghanistan’s top order to give Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the two-match Twenty 20 international series in Mirpur National Stadium on Thursday.

Replying to Bangladesh’s 155 for eight, the visiting side was all out for 94, thanks to Nasum’s superb spell of 4-0-10-4, three and two wickets from Shofirul and Shakib Al Hasan respectively.

UNB reports: In a full-packed stadium, at least 24,000 spectators cheered the Tigers in their thumping win demolishing the Afghans with 14 balls in hand.

Bangladesh posted 155-8 in 20 overs bating first after winning the toss. In reply, Afghanistan tumbled for 94 all out in 17.4 overs.

Najibullah Zadran was the best batter for Afghanistan scoring 27 off 26 balls. But his effort was not enough for the tourists to chase a challenging target of 156 runs.

Nasum struck in the very first over of the innings removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck. In his previous innings, in the third ODI prior to the T20 series, Gurbaz had a ton in Chattogram. But he failed to have a good start to the T20 series.