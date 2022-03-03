Liton, Nasum star as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs

Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Gurbaz sliced an easy catch at the point area to Yasir Ali.
In the third over, Nasum removed Hazratullah Zazai and Darwish Rasooli in a span of three balls. While Zazai sent a catch to the mid-off, Rasooli missed the ball completely while going for a slog sweep.
Afghanistan continued to slip to Nasum. In the fifth over, Nasum removed Karim Janat, and with that, Nasum bagged all four wickets that Afghanistan lost at that stage of the match.
After Nasum, it was Shoriful Islam who contributed towards Afghanistan’s defeat. The left-arm seamer bagged three wickets conceding 29 runs in 3.4 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman got one.
Earlier, Liton hit 60, his fifth fifty in the format, off 44 with two sixes and four fours.
Mohammad Naim and the debutant Munim Shahriar opened the innings for the hosts, but they failed to ensure a good start as they posted 10 in the first wicket stand.
Naim, who had a lean campaign during the last edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), failed to prove his mettle once again as he fell for two this time.
Munim had a good start as he struck a four early in his first international innings. But he couldn't carry it on as he fell for 17 off 18 balls with three fours. The number four batter, Shakib Al Hasan, also returned early scoring only five off six balls.
After Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad also stayed only for a few minutes in the middle. The Bangladesh captain scored 10 off seven balls with a six.
However, Liton was firm at the other end of the wicket. He and Afif Hossain added 46 runs in the fifth wicket stand.
After Liton fell to Fazalhaq Farooqi for 60, Afif was dismissed for 25 off 24 balls.
Bangladesh eventually ended up on 155 for eight in 20 overs.
For Afghanistan, Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each.
The second and final match of the series will take place at the same venue on 5 March. If the Tigers can win both of these matches, they will have a good chance to see themselves at a better place in the T20 team ranking.