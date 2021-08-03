Bangladesh beat Australia in first T20I

"That's what you need while defending low totals and have attacking mindset. They are a very good side and we need to tick the boxes we failed today in the coming games."

Mitchell Marsh made a valiant 45 but the away batting faltered from the start with Alex Carey bowled first ball to spinner Mahedi Hasan.

Marsh tried to get the chase on track with few partnerships including a 38-run fourth-wicket stand with skipper Matthew Wade, who made 13.

Mitchell Starc was the only other Australian batsmen to manage double figures before he was bowled for 14 on the last ball of the match.

Earlier pace bowler Josh Hazlewood returned figures of 3-24 in Bangladesh's 131-7 after Australia elected to bowl first. Starc took two wickets.