Bangladesh beat PNG by 84 runs, confirm Super 12s

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan routed Papua New Guinea as Bangladesh win the important match of T20 World Cup by a massive 84 runs.

With the win, Bangladesh reach Super 12 round of the tournament.

Replying Bangladesh’s 181 for 7, PNG were all out at 97.

Shakib took 4 wickets conceding only 9 runs from his 4 overs after scoring 46 off 37 balls with bat.

With the fourth wicket today, Shakib equalled Pakistani allrounder Shahid Afridi’s record of highest 39 wickets in the history of T20 World Cup.

More to follow…