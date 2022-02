Bangladesh has called up uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar for its 14-man squad for a two-match T20 international series against visiting Afghanistan to be held on 3 and 5 March respectively in Dhaka.

14-man squad

Mahmud Ullah (captain), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, , Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shahidul Islam, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Mohammad Naim.