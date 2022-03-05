Cricket

Bangladesh chose to bat first in Mushfiqur's 100th T20I

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi during the coin toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on 5 March 2022
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and choose to bat first in the second and final Twentry20 International (T20I) of the two-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Tigers are leading the series with 1-0 following their 61-run victory in the first match. A victory in the second match will not only give them the series but also will fulfill their aspiration to inflict a whitewash on Afghanistan in any format of the cricket.

Hosts Bangladesh have made one change to their side. Mushfiqur Rahim has been inducted in place of Yasir Ali, who made his debut in the first match of the series and scored only 8 off 7 balls before falling victim to a run out.

This will be 100th T20I for the Tiger keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

Visiting Afghanistan have also made two changes to their side -- Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin have been included in place of the injured Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Qais Ahmed.

Team

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin

