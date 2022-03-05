Bangladesh chose to bat first in Mushfiqur's 100th T20I

Hosts Bangladesh have made one change to their side. Mushfiqur Rahim has been inducted in place of Yasir Ali, who made his debut in the first match of the series and scored only 8 off 7 balls before falling victim to a run out.
This will be 100th T20I for the Tiger keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim.
Visiting Afghanistan have also made two changes to their side -- Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin have been included in place of the injured Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Qais Ahmed.
Team
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin