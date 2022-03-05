Bangladesh chose to bat first in Mushfiqur's 100th T20I

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and choose to bat first in the second and final Twentry20 International (T20I) of the two-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Tigers are leading the series with 1-0 following their 61-run victory in the first match. A victory in the second match will not only give them the series but also will fulfill their aspiration to inflict a whitewash on Afghanistan in any format of the cricket.