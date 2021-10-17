Bangladesh confident in skilled-batting than power hitting: Mahmudullah

The latest edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to commence from Sunday in Oman. On the first day of the event, Bangladesh will take on Scotland at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, also known as Oman Cricket Academy ground, on Sunday at 8:00pm Bangladesh time.

The match will be telecast in Bangladesh by Gtv, T Sports, and BTV while Rabbithole will telecast through YouTube, reports UNB.

Ahead of the first match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said they will focus more on skilled batting instead of power-hitting which is more popular in the shortest format of international cricket.