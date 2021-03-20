Bangladesh crawl to 131 as Boult bags four

Bangladesh folded for 131 as they struggled to handle New Zealand’s swing bowling ace Trent Boult in their opening one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

The innings was wrapped up in the 42nd over with Boult taking four for 27 while Mahmudullah’s 27 from 54 deliveries was the top score for Bangladesh.

On a ground where the average winning score is in excess of 300, the tourists were sent into bat and found themselves in early trouble against Boult and later had difficulty with the variations of Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner.