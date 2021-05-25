Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 125 to steer Bangladesh, who recorded their first series win over Sri Lanka across formats, to 246 all out in 48.1 overs after they elected to bat in Dhaka.