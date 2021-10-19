Bangladesh face Oman in must win clash

Winning the toss, Bangladesh invited Scotland to bat first, who were at one stage 53 for the loss of six wickets. From there, the Scots scored a fighting 140 for nine wickets. All-rounder Chris Greaves was the architect of the turnaround. He hit a blazing 45 off 28 balls.

Bangladesh managed to score 134 for seven wickets with Mushfiqur Rahim being the top scorer with 38 off 36 balls.

After first match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad blamed the batters who failed to score runs when it was needed most to chase down a moderate target of 141.

Bangladesh had scored only 29 runs for two wickets in the powerplay, which later proved to be the main reason behind Bangladesh’s defeat.

The Tiger think tank likely to bring some changes in the playing XI in the match against Oman. Skipper Mahmudullah hinted this in the post-match press conference on Sunday.