Bangladesh hope better show in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan believes that series wins against Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will boost their chances at the T20 World Cup despite a record which shows just one victory at the tournament since 2007.

Bangladesh will have to take part in the qualifying round at the 2021 event starting in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Sunday.

But Shakib believes the recent wins in Dhaka have toughened the side at the right time.

“I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. The big reason for this is that we won those three series,” said Shakib.