Bangladesh to host 2031 Cricket World Cup jointly with India

Bangladesh will be the co-host of Men's Cricket World Cup in 2031 along with India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Tuesday.

Earlier, Bangladesh organised 2011 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka while they successfully arranged 2014 T20 World Cup, reports BSS.

The ICC also confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white ball events from 2024-2031.

Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events.

In June 2024, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010.