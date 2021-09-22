Bangladesh keen to host ICC Champions trophy alone

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) considering the possibilities to solely host the ICC Champions Trophy during the cycle of 2024-2031 in which a total of eight ICC tournaments will be held, reports BSS.

At the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also appealed to co-host a T20I World Cup along with Sri Lanka and a one day international (ODI) World Cup alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka as ICC invited their members to submit a preliminary technical proposal as a potential host.