Bangladesh keen to host ICC Champions trophy alone

A total of eight men's ODI and T20I events including two ODI World Cup, four T20I World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies will be held in between 2024-2031.
BCB president Nazmul Hassa disclosed this information to the newspersons saying that Bangladesh had the required number of stadiums to host the ICC Champions trophy in the country all by themselves.
"We have submitted our proposal to host the ICC Champions Trophy alone," the BCB boss said after an emerging meeting on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"We have sufficient number of stadiums to host the Champions Trophy solely. For the T20I World, we applied to co-host the event with Sri Lanka because the number of stadiums that we have is not enough to host this tournament. At the same time, for the ODI World, we jointly applied with Pakistan and Sri Lanka," Nazmul Hasan added.
He also said that they have got the green signal from the Bangladesh government to host the tournaments.
"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina signed the letter of proposal and made it clear to ICC that the government will take all responsibility. When she gives the permission, there is no obstacle now," said the BCB chairman.
Bangladesh earlier hosted the Mini World Cup in 1998, which was later named as ICC Champions Trophy. That was the first ICC tournament hosted by Bangladesh. Later Bangladesh was the co-host of 2011 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka and also hosted the 2014 T20I World Cup.