Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul eyes Test call

“Every cricketer has the ultimate goal to play red-ball cricket at the international level. I’m also not different. If I get a chance in future, I will surely try my best to establish as an effective red-ball cricketer,” Aminul told the media.

Aminul is yet to prove his mettle as a bowler despite playing seven T20Is for the Tigers. He is even yet to prove his efficiency in first-class cricket as well. In National Cricket League 2019, he was inducted to first-class cricket and till the date, he played just a single game in the format and bagged a wicket.

“I had nothing to do during the lockdown (since there was no competition). I just tried to be fit. I ran in the treadmill and some drill to take care of my fitness. Along with these, I used to see video footage of my own bowling. There was nothing to do,” he added.