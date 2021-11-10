Bangladesh make flying start beating Zimbabwe by 8 wickets

Touring Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team made a flying start in the three-match ODI series beating hosts Zimbabwe team by eight wickets in the first match at the Queen’s Sports Club ground in Bulawayo on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh women’s team playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021, also scheduled for Zimbabwe from 21 November to 5 December.