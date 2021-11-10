Bangladesh make flying start beating Zimbabwe by 8 wickets

Sent into bat first, Zimbabwean women’s were bundled out cheaply for 48 runs in 23.2 overs with number five Precious Marange was the only batter reaching double digit of 17 runs.
Nahida Akhter, Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam grabbed three wickets each conceding 3, 6 and 18 runs respectively.
In reply, Bangladesh women’s easily reached their target scoring the match-winner 49 runs for 2 wickets in 10.4 overs.
After he dismissal of two openers—Murshida Khatun (7) and Sharmin Akhter (8) for 21 runs in 4.4 overs, one donw Fargana Haque and Rumana Ahmed guided the carried team towards victory contributing 28 runs in the 3rd wicket stand.
Farganq scored not out 11 runs off 21 balls with a boundary while Rumana made unbeaten 20-ball 16 runs featuring three fours.
In the remaining two matches of ODI series, Bangladesh will play hosts Zimbabwe on 13 and 15 November at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Three top teams from 10-team qualifying rounds, will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round along with former champions Australia, England, South Africa, India and hosts New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April 3 2022.
Earlier, a 16-member Bangladesh squad left Dhaka for the Zimbabwean capital Harare last Friday to participate in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh Squad
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra and Shanjida Akther Maghla