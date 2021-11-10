Cricket

Women’s ODI

Bangladesh make flying start beating Zimbabwe by 8 wickets

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Touring Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team made a flying start in the three-match ODI series beating hosts Zimbabwe team by eight wickets in the first match at the Queen’s Sports Club ground in Bulawayo on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh women’s team playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021, also scheduled for Zimbabwe from 21 November to 5 December.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sent into bat first, Zimbabwean women’s were bundled out cheaply for 48 runs in 23.2 overs with number five Precious Marange was the only batter reaching double digit of 17 runs.

Nahida Akhter, Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam grabbed three wickets each conceding 3, 6 and 18 runs respectively.

default-image

In reply, Bangladesh women’s easily reached their target scoring the match-winner 49 runs for 2 wickets in 10.4 overs.

Advertisement

After he dismissal of two openers—Murshida Khatun (7) and Sharmin Akhter (8) for 21 runs in 4.4 overs, one donw Fargana Haque and Rumana Ahmed guided the carried team towards victory contributing 28 runs in the 3rd wicket stand.

Farganq scored not out 11 runs off 21 balls with a boundary while Rumana made unbeaten 20-ball 16 runs featuring three fours.

In the remaining two matches of ODI series, Bangladesh will play hosts Zimbabwe on 13 and 15 November at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Three top teams from 10-team qualifying rounds, will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round along with former champions Australia, England, South Africa, India and hosts New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April 3 2022.

Earlier, a 16-member Bangladesh squad left Dhaka for the Zimbabwean capital Harare last Friday to participate in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra and Shanjida Akther Maghla

Advertisement
Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement