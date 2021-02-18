Bangladesh national cricketers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Members of Bangladesh national cricket team received COVID-19 vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Surokkha app was also inaugurated then, to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, with national cricket team opener Soumya Sarkar receiving the first dose of vaccine using the app.

Other than Soumya, ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sheikh Nayeem, Nasum Ahmed, head coach Russell Domingo, Bangladesh Cricket Board director and head of media committee Mohammed Jalal Yunus and other coaching staff of the national team got inoculated.

Several cricketers were also scheduled to receive the vaccine later on Thursday. The rest of the cricketers will get it on 20 February.