Bangladesh national cricketers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Members of Bangladesh national cricket team received COVID-19 vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Surokkha app was also inaugurated then, to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, with national cricket team opener Soumya Sarkar receiving the first dose of vaccine using the app.
Other than Soumya, ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sheikh Nayeem, Nasum Ahmed, head coach Russell Domingo, Bangladesh Cricket Board director and head of media committee Mohammed Jalal Yunus and other coaching staff of the national team got inoculated.
Several cricketers were also scheduled to receive the vaccine later on Thursday. The rest of the cricketers will get it on 20 February.
After receiving the vaccine, Taskin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I feel mentally good now. No sign of any side effects yet. I thank the prime minister and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for arranging such easy access to the vaccine.”
“All should receive the vaccine to fight against coronavirus. It (vaccination) becomes easier now after launching the Surokkha app,” he urged the people of the county.
From now on, registration for COVID-19 vaccine can be completed through mobile using the ‘Surokkha’ app in addition to Surokkha website.
The app was inaugurated on the occasion of the cricketers receiving the vaccine at the Kurmitola General Hospital. Health minister Zahid Maleque, state minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan were present at the event.
After the health minister inaugurated the app, Soumya Sarkar becames the first registered user of the app to get vaccinated.
After receiving the vaccine, Soumya said the app makes the process easier for the vaccine recipient. “Registration becomes very easy now as the app is launched. Everything including the dates will be available after providing necessary input in the app,” he added.
Soumya showed no side effects of the vaccination. His wife was also vaccinated there.