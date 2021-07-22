Bangladesh need 153 runs to win their 100th T20I

Hosts Zimbabwe have managed a fighting total of 152 runs at a loss of all wickets in 19 overs in the first Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club ground on Thursday.

Regis Chakabva and Dion Myers were the spine of Zimbabwe innings. Chakabva hit 43 off 22 balls with the help of five 4’s and two 6’s while Myers scored 35 off 22 with the help of two 4’s.

Other noteworthy scores were 23 off 23 by Wessley Madhevere and 18 off 16 by Luke Jongwe.