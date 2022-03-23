Bangladesh need 155 runs to make history

Bangladesh need just 155 runs to register their first ever series win in South Africa over the hosts after Taskin Ahmed ran through the Protea batting lineup with a brilliant five-wicket haul in the series-deciding final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Taskin finished with 5-35 in nine overs while Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets to restrict South Africa to a meagre total.

This is Taskin’s second five-wicket haul in his ODI career. His previous five-fer came against India in his ODI debut in 2014. That match ended badly for Bangladesh as they lost the match by 47 runs after getting bundled out for 58 runs.