Bangladesh need 155 runs to make history

The South Africa innings crumbled after a good start as opening batter Janneman Malan’s 39-run innings at the top remained their highest score of the innings.
Batting first, South Africa openers Malan and Quinton de Kock had given their team a flying start. The pair raced to 46 off just 40 deliveries before Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by removing Quinton.
Quinton attempted to hit Miraz over long-off but miscued his shot. The ball went up in the air and Mahmudullah took a safe catch.
Taskin then took the wind out of the South Africa innings with two quick strikes.
Taskin first dismissed Kyle Verreynne for nine in the 13th over when the right-hander played a delivery onto his stumps. In his following over he claimed the wicket of the well set Malan by forcing the opener to edge a ball to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.
Shakib Al Hasan then joined the party by trapping skipper Temba Bavuma leg-before wicket for two.
Shoriful Islam returned to the attack and struck on the very first delivery of his second spell. His ball took off from a good length, surprising Rassie van der Dussen, who could not take his bat out of the line and ended up giving a simple catch to Miraz at point.
Taskin then made things worse for the hosts, taking the wicket of Pretorius and exposing the Protea tail.
Taskin didn’t stop there as he then moved the dangerous David Miller for 16 in the 29th over. Miller tried to pull a ball directed towards his hips, only to give an easy catch to Mushfiq which he gleefully received.
Taskin completed his five-wicket haul the same over by removing Rabada for a duck.
Keshav Maharaj frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers with a 28-run innings. His resistance ended through a run out and with his dismissal the South Africa innings also came to an end.
Earlier, the hosts won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bowl first for the first time in the series.
The series is currently all square at 1-1.