Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win game against Windies

Bangladesh made two changes in the squad. Soumya Sarkar comes in place of Nurul and Taskin Ahmed replaces Nasum Ahmed.
West Indies also brought two changes. Roston Chase makes his international T20 debut replacing Lendl Simmons while Jason Holder comes in place of Hayden Walsh.
Bangladesh was handed down successive defeats by Sri Lanka and England in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup while West Indies lost to England and South Africa.
Suquads
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Rampaul