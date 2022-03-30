Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ODI rankings

The Tigers could have reached sixth position during their ODI series

against Afghanistan at home. But due to their defeat in the last game in

three-match series Bangladesh failed to move up.

At this moment, both Pakistan and Bangladesh have 93 rating points but

by a fraction of a point, Bangladesh edged the subcontinent rivals.

New Zealand are currently the No. 1 ranked team with 121 points. England

(119), Australia (117), India (110) and South Africa (102) are ahead of

Bangladesh in rankings.