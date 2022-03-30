Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ODI rankings

The Tigers could have reached sixth position during their ODI series
against Afghanistan at home. But due to their defeat in the last game in
three-match series Bangladesh failed to move up.
At this moment, both Pakistan and Bangladesh have 93 rating points but
by a fraction of a point, Bangladesh edged the subcontinent rivals.
New Zealand are currently the No. 1 ranked team with 121 points. England
(119), Australia (117), India (110) and South Africa (102) are ahead of
Bangladesh in rankings.
Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan jumped up four spots to No. 8 in ICC ODI
bowling rankings, while fellow countryman Taskin Ahmed jumped up 15 spots to No.33, with the latter having returned 5-35 in Bangladesh's dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa last week. Kagiso Rabada meanwhile, has slipped from No.8 to No. 13.
Tamim Iqbal jumped up to No.20 in the batting rankings, while Quinton de
Kock slipped a spot to fifth, being overtaken by Rohit Sharma. Imam-ul-Haq's valiant hundred on Tuesday helped him return to the top 10.