Bangladesh has set a moderate target of 132 runs for Australia in their first game of the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored 36 of 33 balls and opener Mohammad Naim added 30 off 29 to help Bangladesh post 131 for seven in 20 overs.