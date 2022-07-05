Bangladesh reach Guyana through air for final T20I

The Bangladesh team reached Guyana, the venue for the third and final Twenty20 International match, on Monday as they gear up to bounce back against hosts West Indies after losing the second match by 35 runs, reports news agency BSS.

The first T20I of the series ended in a no result but in the second game on 3 July, West Indies achieved a comfortable win over the Tigers to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Cricket West Indies had arranged a ferry for both Bangladesh and their players for the 180-km sea journey from Saint Lucia, where they played the second Test, to Dominica, the venue of the first two T20Is.