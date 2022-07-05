Bangladesh reach Guyana through air for final T20I

By the time the Bangladesh team reached their destination, the effects of the sea had left them exhausted.
The teams and officials endured a tumultuous five-hour sea journey with several players falling sick and vomiting throughout the voyage.
This time the Bangladesh team travelled to Guyana, the venue of the third T20I, on an airplane, much to their relief.
However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the incident was overblown in social media.
The BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowhdury said due to the Corona situation, there was no flight operating from Saint Lucia to Dominica and therefore the West Indies board arranged a ferry for both of the teams and officials.
“When the arrangement for the two teams, ICC and other officials are the same, there is nothing to complain about,” Nizam said.
“But we’ll talk to West Indies Cricket and show our concern so that this doesn’t happen in future.”
Bangladesh meanwhile had a practice session in Guyana to prepare them for the final match on 7 July. A win there would level the series while a defeat will hand them a c0-2 defeat.