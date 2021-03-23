Cricket

Bangladesh strike as New Zealand lose 3 wickets

Prothom Alo English Desk
New Zealand lost three wickets as Bangladesh bowlers struck early in the second one-day international in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Mustafizur Rahman brought the first wicket for the Tigers after he had Kiwis opener Martin Guptil (20) caught in the last delivery of the fifth over.

Mahedi Hasan struck twice, removing Henry Nicholls (13) and Will Young (1).

Earlier, Bangladesh finished at 271 for six after losing the toss and being put into bat.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 78 and Mohammad Mithun contributed an unbeaten 73 off 57 balls.

