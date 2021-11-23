Bangladesh to play USA Tuesday

In the remaining Group B matches, Bangladesh will play Thailand on 25 November at the Harare Sports Club ground and will face hosts Zimbabwe on 29 November at Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. Both will kick off at 1:30am, Bangladesh time.
Three top teams from 9-team qualifying rounds, will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round of the ICC Women’s World Cup along with former champions Australia, England, South Africa, India and hosts New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, 2022.
On Sunday, Bangladesh team made a flying start in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers upsetting Pakistan by three wickets with two balls remaining in the opening match at Old Hararians Stadium in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.
Batting first, Pakistan scored a moderate total of 201 for 7 in stipulated 50 overs and Bangladesh team reached their target scoring the match-winner 202 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 49. 4 overs. Batter Rumana Ahmed scored 50 and Fargana Hoque added valuable 45 runs.
Earlier, Bangladesh Women’s team also whitewashed hosts Zimbabwean women’s 3-0 in the three-match preparatory ODI Series at the Queen’s Sports Club ground in Bulawayo.
Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra and Shanjida Akther Maghla