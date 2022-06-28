Bangladesh to take part in tri-nation series ahead of T20 WC

Pakistan will complete their warm-up for this year's ICC T20 international Cricket World Cup with a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in early October.

Pakistan will travel to New Zealand at the start of October for a minimum of four T20I matches in Christchurch ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rival India at the MCG on 23 October. It will be the first time Babar has played an international T20 match on New Zealand soil since 2018 as the Pakistan captain missed the 2020/21 tour due to a thumb injury.