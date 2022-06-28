Bangladesh to take part in tri-nation series ahead of T20 WC

The tri-series will form an important part of Pakistan's preparation for this year's T20 World Cup and Babar is hoping to quickly adapt to the conditions.
"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," Babar said in a statement.
"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions," he added.