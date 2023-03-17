Mahmudullah is not past his prime: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathrusingha said that Mahmudullah is still very much a part of the Tiger’s One-Day International (ODI) plans and rubbished the notion that the veteran all-rounder is past his prime.

Mahmudullah has been axed from the Bangladesh squad for the first two matches of the Ireland series, which will begin in Sylhet on Saturday.

The selectors claimed that Mahmudullah had been rested from the series as they wanted to groom backup for him in case he becomes unavailable for the forthcoming 50-over World Cup due to an injury.