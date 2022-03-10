BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats

Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mahmudul Hasan Joy have been awarded the central contract for the first time. Both have played international matches recently at home and abroad.
A total of 21 players have been awarded the contracts with five- Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam- featuring in all formats.
Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are contracted only for Test and ODI while Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Yasir Ali, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are contracted only for Test.
Mahmudllah Riyad, Afif Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman have been awarded the contract of white-ball cricket - ODI and T20I- only while Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan are contracted only for T20I.
Five players who were in the previous contracts have been omitted. They are Abu Jayed, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar and Shamim Hossain.
Recently, Bangladesh played against Afghanistan at home.
The Tigers will travel to South Africa on 12 March for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The first match of the series will take place on 18 March.