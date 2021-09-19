Cricket

BCB announces squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 20-member preliminary squad of the Bangladesh national women's team for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe, reports UNB.

The qualifiers will be held from 16 November to 5 December this year.

BCB said the preliminary training camp of the Bangladesh women's team will begin Tuesday at the BCB Academy ground and gymnasium at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

After completing a five-day training camp in Dhaka, the team will travel to Sylhet on 26 September for another session and play five practice matches there until 11 October.

Bangladesh squad

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Suraiya Azmin, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Sharmin Akter Supta, Puja Chakrabortty and Disha Biswas.

