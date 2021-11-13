BCB dismisses fielding coach Ryan Cook

Ryan Cook, the fielding coach of the national cricket team became the first staff of the coaching panel to be dismissed after Bangladesh’s disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign in UAE and Oman, reports BSS.

Akram Khan, director and also the chairman of Cricket Operations informed the update, disclosing that the board is not signing a new contract with him.

The BCB had a contract with the South African coach until the T20 World Cup. Cook was the only retained coach after Bangladesh’s disappointing 2019 ODI World Cup campaign.