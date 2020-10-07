BCB to host one-day league as COVID-19 exit plan

In the first step of COVID-19 exit plan, BCB arranged an individual training programme for the cricketers who were willing to join. It started right before the Eid-ul-Adha with only a few cricketers. More joined after Eid holidays.

After that, BCB arranged a team training camp comprising 27 players aiming to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series. But the series has been postponed due to the COVID-19 restriction in the island nation.

The postponement of Sri Lanka tour prompted BCB to bring back domestic cricket, and Nazmul had said that they will host a number of domestic events so that they can open the deadlock created by COVID-19.

Now, after two phases of bio-secure training camp, BCB is all set to host a one-day league with three teams including the national team and high-performance team members.

“We are planning to resume domestic cricket. Before that, we’ll host a one-day league comprising three teams which will be led by Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mushfiqur supposed to lead one team, but he refused. We’ll try to include as many players as we can in this event,” Nazmul told the media on Tuesday.