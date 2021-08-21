BCB’s high-performance training camp starts Sunday

As per a BCB release, the HP chairman stressed on the importance of the HP programme for the players in terms of progressing to the next level.
He also reminded the players of the necessity of self-awareness in complying and maintaining the bio-secure protocol during the Covid-19 pandemic.
BCB high-performance squad
Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam
Wicketkeepers: Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali
Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain
Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia.