Berrington's 70 helps Scotland beat PNG at T20 World Cup

Berrington stood out with his attacking batting to lift Scotland from 26-2 and a stunning one-handed catch off Davey to get rid of Simon Atai.

He was named man of the match.

Berrington hit three sixes including one which was measured at 97 metres -- the longest in the tournament so far -- and six fours in his 49-ball knock.

He raised his sixth T20 half-century with a boundary straight down the ground after he lost wicketkeeper-batsman Cross, playing his 50th T20 international.