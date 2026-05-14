Nahid Rana named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April

Bangladesh’s pace sensation Nahid Rana has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2026 following a dominant display against New Zealand.

The right-arm quick becomes the first Bangladeshi to claim the men’s monthly award since Mehidy Hasan Miraz did so exactly one year ago.

Rana’s selection follows a three-match ODI series where he claimed eight wickets at an impressive average of 16.75 and a lean economy of 4.46. This performance mirrored his exceptional form from March, where he also picked up eight wickets in a series against Pakistan.