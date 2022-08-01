Shamsi takes five as South Africa seal series win over England

Tabraiz Shamsi went one better than his wife's request by taking a maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa thrashed England by 90 runs on Sunday to complete a 2-1 Twenty20I series win.

The 32-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner took 5-24 as England, set 192 for victory, collapsed to 101 all out with 20 balls to spare at Southampton after losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs.

Earlier, in-form South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks hit 70 -- his third fifty of the series -- and Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 51 as the Proteas posted a competitive 191-5.

Recalled left-arm quick David Willey took 3-25.

Shamsi's haul was all the more impressive given his expensive return of 0-49 in England's series-opening win in Bristol.