Taskin turns down County offer to prepare for CWC

Bangladesh fast bowler Tasking Ahmed turned down a proposal from county cricket for taking preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup this year, reports UNB.

County Club Yorkshire wanted to get Taskin in their squad for red-ball cricket to be held just ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup.

The offer came from Yorkshire's head coach Ottis Gibson, who is also the former fast bowling coach of Bangladesh. Following that Taskin discussed the matter with officials of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.