BPL final: Chattogram send Rajshahi to bat
Chattogram Royals won the toss and sent Rajshahi Warriors to bat in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Both teams have shown impressive form throughout the tournament and now meet to contest the championship. Rajshahi Warriors led the group stage with eight wins out of 10 matches, while Chattogram Royals secured second place with six victories.
The teams split their group-stage meetings, with Chattogram winning the first by two wickets and Rajshahi claiming the second by three wickets.
In Qualifier 1, Chattogram defeated Rajshahi by six wickets to earn a direct place in the final, whereas Rajshahi had to overcome Sylhet Titans by 12 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up the title clash.
Teams
Chattogram Royals
Mirza Baig, Mohammad Naim, Hasan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Zahiduzzaman
Rajshahi Warriors
Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan, Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, SM Meherob, James Neesham, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Binura Fernando, Hasan Murad