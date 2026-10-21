Bangladesh face Afghanistan in a must-win game

Afghanistan hold a strong advantage after registering a massive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe. Their commanding net run rate means they could still qualify for the final even if they lose to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, however, could overtake Zimbabwe in the standings on net run rate if they manage to beat Afghanistan by a substantial margin.

Afghanistan currently top the standings with a net run rate of +3.160 after winning their only match. Zimbabwe are second at -0.590, having won one and lost one, while Bangladesh sit third at -1.980 following their opening defeat.

Recent head-to-head results suggest that overcoming Afghanistan won’t be a cake-walk for Bangladesh.

The two sides have met 22 times in ODIs, with both winning 11 matches. However, Afghanistan have dominated their last six encounters, winning five. All five victories came at UAE venues in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh lost a three-match ODI series in Sharjah 2-1 in 2024. Their struggles continued in 2025, when Afghanistan swept a three-match series in Abu Dhabi, including a humiliating 200-run defeat.