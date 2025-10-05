'Too many no-balls here': Aminul reflects on his term as BCB president

Speaking to newspersons in the capital’s Mirpur, Aminul said, “I haven’t felt any (government) influence here. I felt it was necessary for me to continue for the good of Bangladesh cricket. I’m ready to step aside at any time if the people who are going to vote for me or those who won’t, or even you (the media), think I’m not good enough. At the same time, let me tell you, my only goal is Bangladesh cricket.”

He also refuted claims that the sports adviser had asked him to remain as president. “The sports adviser supported me during my last term, and I want to thank him — he’s a man of ministerial rank. You mentioned the boycotters — I know he worked tirelessly, not only for a fair election but also for a better board.”