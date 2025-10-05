'Too many no-balls here': Aminul reflects on his term as BCB president
Four months ago, Aminul Islam stepped into the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presidency intending to play “a quick T20 innings”.
That innings, however, now seems to be stretching into a longer stay, with his victory in Monday’s BCB board election all but guaranteed.
Today, Sunday marks the final day of his current tenure. On his last day as president, Aminul appeared before the media, just a day before an election boycotted by a group.
Allegations have surfaced regarding government interference in the election and claims that youth and sports affairs adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is backing Aminul.
The BCB chief, however, has denied all such allegations, insisting that his decision to run again is solely for the sake of Bangladesh cricket.
Speaking to newspersons in the capital’s Mirpur, Aminul said, “I haven’t felt any (government) influence here. I felt it was necessary for me to continue for the good of Bangladesh cricket. I’m ready to step aside at any time if the people who are going to vote for me or those who won’t, or even you (the media), think I’m not good enough. At the same time, let me tell you, my only goal is Bangladesh cricket.”
He also refuted claims that the sports adviser had asked him to remain as president. “The sports adviser supported me during my last term, and I want to thank him — he’s a man of ministerial rank. You mentioned the boycotters — I know he worked tirelessly, not only for a fair election but also for a better board.”
Some contestants, including former national captain Tamim Iqbal, have withdrawn from the election, citing allegations of government interference.
They’ve also announced that 48 clubs will boycott all forms of cricket if the election date is not postponed.
Responding to this, Aminul said, “Right now, there’s no alternative to the clubs. Their contribution to cricket is extraordinary. Their role, necessity, and involvement will all be recognised. I’ll try to bring them back. After all, we’re part of the same cricketing community.”
Aminul expressed optimism about resolving the ongoing club-related crisis.
Looking back on his four-month tenure, he said he takes pride in having kept the BCB functioning as a team, though he admitted that communication gaps were a major shortcoming.
Reflecting on his experience as BCB president, Aminul drew a comparison with his playing days facing world-class bowlers.
“On the field, there’s a certain technique — you can’t bowl too many bouncers or deliver a no-ball. But here,” he smiled, “there have been quite a few no-balls.”